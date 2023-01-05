Large fire breaks out at Waupaca Foundry in Perry Co.

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A large fire was reported at the Waupaca Foundry in Tell City.

It broke out Wednesday evening.

Sheriff Malone tells us numerous fire departments were called to the scene.

Officials say the fire started in the melt center in the foundry, but they don’t yet know how it started.

The Sheriff says there are no reports of injuries, other than a firefighter treated for heat exhaustion.

We’ve heard from several viewers who have sent photos and videos.

Waupaca shared a statement:

“Waupaca Foundry confirms all employees have been evacuated from the Tell City, Indiana foundry, and there are no injuries at this time as the result of a fire at the foundry this evening.

Units from five regional fire departments are on site controlling the fire, which started in the melt center of the foundry.

“We are so fortunate to have the departments responding quickly to this incident, and we are grateful there are no injuries,” said Cody Rhodes-Dawson, plant manager.

Pending more information from authorities, foundry officials will update employees, community members, and customers as to the status of production at the plant.”

Here’s a full Wednesday night interview with the Foundry’s Human Resources Manager, Gary Gruebel:

