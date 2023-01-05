Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Large fire breaks out at Waupaca Foundry in Perry Co.

Newscast recording
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:21 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A large fire was reported at the Waupaca Foundry in Tell City.

It broke out Wednesday evening.

Sheriff Malone tells us numerous fire departments were called to the scene.

Officials say the fire started in the melt center in the foundry, but they don’t yet know how it started.

The Sheriff says there are no reports of injuries, other than a firefighter treated for heat exhaustion.

We’ve heard from several viewers who have sent photos and videos.

Fire Wednesday night at Waupaca
Fire Wednesday night at Waupaca(Viewers)

Waupaca shared a statement:

“Waupaca Foundry confirms all employees have been evacuated from the Tell City, Indiana foundry, and there are no injuries at this time as the result of a fire at the foundry this evening.

Units from five regional fire departments are on site controlling the fire, which started in the melt center of the foundry.

“We are so fortunate to have the departments responding quickly to this incident, and we are grateful there are no injuries,” said Cody Rhodes-Dawson, plant manager.

Pending more information from authorities, foundry officials will update employees, community members, and customers as to the status of production at the plant.”

Here’s a full Wednesday night interview with the Foundry’s Human Resources Manager, Gary Gruebel:

Fire Wednesday night at Waupaca
Fire Wednesday night at Waupaca(Viewers)
Fire Wednesday night at Waupaca in Tell City
Fire Wednesday night at Waupaca in Tell City(Viewer)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Buckner, aka Ekoe Alexanda, was identified as the victim of the Tuesday afternoon...
Jeremiah Buckner, aka Ekoe Alexanda from Linkin’ Bridge, identified as victim of Esquire Alley shooting
TRIMARC confirms the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on I-64 West near Grinstead Drive.
Lanes on I-64 West blocked due to multi-vehicle crash
Hurtt attended her initial appearance following her kidnapping arrest Monday
Austin Elementary School kidnapping defendant faces more than a decade in prison
The shooting happened in 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road.
Man killed in shooting on Arnoldtown Road identified
Rafus Alexander has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Police: Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing alleged robbery suspect

Latest News

File Graphic
UPDATE: Louisville woman identified after being shot in Parkland neighborhood
The skyline of Downtown Louisville from Jeffersonville, Ind.
FORECAST: Light rain/snow chance this evening
Crash in Spencer County
ISP: Semi crashes with wrong way car
A second lawsuit has been filed over the Magoffin County School bus crash.
Second lawsuit filed over Magoffin Co. school bus crash
In recent years, a new industry has emerged: Ketamine clinics. While some people have seen...
Louisville clinics offer ketamine to treat depression