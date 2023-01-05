LMPD investigating missing person Joshua Davis
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department issued a Golden Alert in an attempt to locate Joshua Davis, 46.
According to LMPD, Davis was last seen walking away from the 4800 block of South 5th Street around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon wearing a blue/grey long sleeve shirt and grey sweatpants.
Davis is a brain injury survivor and has sever mental and cognitive impairments. LMPD said Davis has a shaved head with a visible scar.
If anyone has any information about Davis, call 911 or LMPD at (502)574-5673.
