Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD investigating missing person Joshua Davis

Louisville Metro Police Department issued a Golden Alert in an attempt to locate Joshua Davis,...
Louisville Metro Police Department issued a Golden Alert in an attempt to locate Joshua Davis, 46.(LMPD)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department issued a Golden Alert in an attempt to locate Joshua Davis, 46.

According to LMPD, Davis was last seen walking away from the 4800 block of South 5th Street around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon wearing a blue/grey long sleeve shirt and grey sweatpants.

Davis is a brain injury survivor and has sever mental and cognitive impairments. LMPD said Davis has a shaved head with a visible scar.

If anyone has any information about Davis, call 911 or LMPD at (502)574-5673.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Buckner, aka Ekoe Alexanda, was identified as the victim of the Tuesday afternoon...
Jeremiah Buckner, aka Ekoe Alexanda from Linkin’ Bridge, identified as victim of Esquire Alley shooting
TRIMARC confirms the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on I-64 West near Grinstead Drive.
Lanes on I-64 West blocked due to multi-vehicle crash
Louisville postal worker robbed at gunpoint, suspect at large
Hurtt attended her initial appearance following her kidnapping arrest Monday
Austin Elementary School kidnapping defendant faces more than a decade in prison
The shooting happened in 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road.
Man killed in shooting on Arnoldtown Road identified

Latest News

James Mentee Sr. (left) struggled to get through his statement to the judge during sentencing...
Murder victim’s father nearly collapses as son’s killer sentenced to 50 years in prison
Lance Bowman was sentenced Thursday to 50 years in prison for the murder of James Mentee back...
Murder victim’s father nearly collapses as son’s killer sentenced to 50 years in prison
Firefighters battle structure fire in Taylor Berry neighborhood
Louisville Archbishop Fabre on Pope Benedict XVI Passing
Louisville Archbishop Fabre on Pope Benedict XVI Passing