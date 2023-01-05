Louisville clinics offer ketamine to treat depression

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In recent years, a new industry has emerged: Ketamine clinics. While some people have seen benefits, some doctors are worried it’s too unregulated.

Ketamine has been approved by the FDA as an anesthetic for decades, but it is also used illegally for it’s psychedelic effects.

In 2019, the FDA approved a derivative of Ketamine to treat anxiety and depression. Because the drug has FDA approval, any doctor can prescribe it off-label to use as a treatment for depression or anxiety.

Doctors are now cautioning it’s increasing availability in local clinics.

Psychotherapists say ketamine affects the brain in multiple ways: reducing inflammation, boosting feel-good chemicals and helping create new neural pathways associated with hew habits and behaviors.

JC Kit Afable, co-founder of Serenity Health in St. Matthews, said his center has been providing Ketamine for the past decade.

Afable believes ketamine’s biggest benefit is it’s speed, as most anti-depressants take several weeks to kick in.

”Whereas ketamine can make a difference even after just one treatment,” Afable said. ”To have that difference in a person only after one treatment is very very significant.” This medicine, if given appropriately, can really change lives.”

CEO of Ketamine center Revivalist in Anchorage Kathryn Walker said patients undergo an experience that can feel spiritual. Her center in Anchorage serves clients ranging from 12 to 90 years old.

”The Teenagers will say that their brain can breathe and they are not just constantly having these thought processes that their brain can’t stop,” Walker said. ”They feel like their head is above water again. They don’t feel like they are drowning.”

Walker said for some clients the drugs effects can be permanent, for others it can last a couple of weeks.

Side effects of ketamine can include nausea, increased blood pressure or disorientation.

“Can ketamine be abused? It can,” Walker said. “Just like everything else. So what we focus on, especially with us doing the oral therapies at home, everything is being in a controlled environment.”

Afable and Walker said their centers try to avoid client’s abuse of the drug by gathering medical records before authorizing treatment, making sure sure the client is only served in a controlled environment, and consistently checking in.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.