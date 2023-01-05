Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville game store closing after 18 years in business

A long-running Louisville business for board, tabletop and role-playing games is closing its doors in the upcoming weeks.(WYMT)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A long-running Louisville business for board, tabletop and role-playing games is closing its doors in the upcoming weeks.

The Louisville Game Shop, located at 925 Baxter Avenue, announced the closure on its website on Tuesday.

Colin Moore, the store’s co-owner, stated a number of reasons the business would end operations, including “worker-owner burnout,” health concerns and “an increasingly frustrating industry.”

The store has been open for 18 years and offered products ranging from family board games to role-playing games and miniatures such as Dungeons & Dragons and Warhammer 40,000.

A liquidation sale was announced throughout the month to clear out inventory. Starting the week of Jan. 11, everything in the store will be 30% off, with increasing discounts in the coming weeks.

“I’d like to sincerely thank our loyal customers, event organizers, community members, and friends who have supported us so much over the years,” Moore said in the statement.

The store said its playing area would also remain open through January, but events will not be scheduled.

