Louisville mental health therapist explains how to combat the stigma against getting counseling

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The holidays are usually called the happiest time of the year but for a lot of people, it can be the darkest and in some cases can lead to suicide.

And with the recent surprising death of former ‘Ellen DJ’ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, experts are looking at ways to prevent suicides and getting people the health they need.

In 2020, suicide ranked 11th among causes of death in Kentucky and second among those between the ages of 10 and 34.

Louisville Mental Health Therapist and Certified Social Worker Terrell Crossland believes those numbers won’t change unless mental health is properly addressed.

“If we’re talking about cancer or I broke my leg, I wouldn’t be embarrassed to say hey I broke my leg I have to go to the hospital,” Crossland said. “So we should be willing to tell our stories.”

Crossland points to the lack of sun, longer nights and loss of loved ones as a contributor to depression during the holiday season.

“They’re having to process that and in what is supposed to be a happy time of the year,” Crossland said. “A joyful time becomes more of an ‘oh-no’ this is reminding me of the fact that I don’t have this person here with me,”

The shock of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s death shows the need to always check in on those you love because you never know what people are going through.

“Those that we assume that are the strong ones like you said are those who are generally suffering silently,” Crossland said. “So we should be intentional about checking on our loved ones and checking on our family members.”

Something as small as a text message or phone call can go a long way, as long as you’re genuine and not afraid to ask direct questions.

“To anybody who may be watching this, when you feel like you need help, it is not a sign of weakness,” Crossland said. “But it’s really a sign of you saying it is okay for me to not be okay and I need somebody to help me get through this.”

Crossland said that we shouldn’t just wait on something major to happen to check in on folks. The more proactive you are, the more lives you can possibly save.

