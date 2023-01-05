Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville Zoo hosts birthday celebrations for polar bear Qannik, elephant Punch

Guests are invited to the birthday celebrations for polar bear Qannik, who is turning 12 this...
Guests are invited to the birthday celebrations for polar bear Qannik, who is turning 12 this year, and Asian elephant Punch, who is turning 53.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo is hosting a birthday bash over the weekend for two of the city’s most beloved animals.

On Saturday, guests are invited to the birthday celebrations for Asian elephant Punch, who is turning 53 this year, and polar bear Qannik, who is turning 12.

Guests will sing “Happy Birthday” to both animals as they receive special enrichment treats and items for their birthday.

Punch arrived at the Louisville Zoo on Nov. 28, 1973 when she was three years old, coming from Southwicks Zoo in Massachusetts.

Qannik made national headlines after she was found on Alaska’s North Slope in 2011 separated from her mother and sibling. U.S. Fish and Wildlife began a rescue operation, and was taken into the Louisville Zoo on June 28, 2011.

Punch’s celebration will take place in the Africa Zone at 1:30 p.m. and Qannik’s celebration will happen at 2:15 p.m. at Glacier Run.

Supporters of the Louisville Zoo can also purchase a new, limited-edition shirt with a modern bear design through Jan. 23 at the zoo’s website. Proceeds from the shirt will go to supporting the zoo’s more than 1,100 animals under its care.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Buckner, aka Ekoe Alexanda, was identified as the victim of the Tuesday afternoon...
Jeremiah Buckner, aka Ekoe Alexanda from Linkin’ Bridge, identified as victim of Esquire Alley shooting
TRIMARC confirms the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on I-64 West near Grinstead Drive.
Lanes on I-64 West blocked due to multi-vehicle crash
Hurtt attended her initial appearance following her kidnapping arrest Monday
Austin Elementary School kidnapping defendant faces more than a decade in prison
The shooting happened in 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road.
Man killed in shooting on Arnoldtown Road identified
Louisville postal worker robbed at gunpoint, suspect at large

Latest News

Residents struggling with mental health will soon have even more resources available to seek...
Louisville expands mental health, suicide prevention initiatives
A long-running Louisville business for board, tabletop and role-playing games is closing its...
Louisville game store closing after 18 years in business
File Graphic
UPDATE: Louisville woman identified after being shot in Parkland neighborhood
In recent years, a new industry has emerged: Ketamine clinics. While some people have seen...
Louisville clinics offer ketamine to treat depression