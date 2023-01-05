Contact Troubleshooters
Murder victim’s father nearly collapses as son’s killer sentenced to 50 years in prison

James Mentee Sr. (left) struggled to get through his statement to the judge during sentencing of Lance Bowman (right) who killed his son, James Mentee Jr.(WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lance Bowman was sentenced Thursday to 50 years in prison for the murder of James Mentee back in December 2019.

On that night, Mentee asked Bowman to leave Retta’s Lounge in Shively, which Mentee owned.

Bowman didn’t leave and instead shot and killed Mentee, who left behind his 18-month-old daughter.

“Sometimes she will ask me, grandpa, where is my daddy?” said James Mentee Sr. “He’s gone away. He can not come back. It’s painful. You destroyed our little baby.”

Mentee Sr. emigrated from Liberia with his son when his son was 12 years old.

He has suffered from a heart condition since his son’s death and nearly collapsed after struggling to get through his statement to the judge.

He had to be tended to by EMS outside the courtroom for high blood pressure.

Lance Bowman remained silent through the proceedings Thursday as the judge agreed with the recommended sentence from the jury.

“You will have to pay the price of your actions,” said Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Eric Haner. “I find zero compelling reasons to grant you any leniency.”

Bowman was also found guilty of being a convicted felon with a handgun and tampering with physical evidence. Both carry 20 year sentences that will run concurrent with the 50 year sentence, meaning they will not add to the time spent in prison.

