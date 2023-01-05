Music legend Jerry Lee Lewis’ Nesbit ranch for sale

NESBIT, Miss. (WMC) - The longtime residence and private getaway of rock ‘n’ roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis in Nesbit, Mississippi, is now up for sale.

The Killer passed away at the Lewis Ranch on Oct. 28 at the age of 87.

The property’s official online listing, which was created on Dec. 5, describes the Lewis Ranch as a potential development opportunity or a fan’s dream home.

A price has not yet been listed, but the property’s estimated value is $791,000, according to Zillow.

The Killer bought the Lewis Ranch in the early 1970s. Located just 20 miles south of Memphis, the ranch was the rock star’s home, his retreat, and his rock ‘n’ roll entertaining grounds all rolled into one.

After he bought the ranch, he turned it into a haven for his fellow musicians, who often came to visit when they needed time off from recording and performing.

Lewis began welcoming tourists to the 30-plus acre property in 1994, which is complete with a piano-shaped swimming pool, a stocked lake, two ponds, outbuildings, a self-contained apartment, the main house, and the famous piano-shaped iron gate.

The ranch stopped hosting tours in August of 2021.

When he wasn’t touring, Lewis spent most of his time at the Lewis Ranch with his family, according to the biography on his official website.

He split his time between the Nesbit property and his Memphis home up until his death.

After his passing, Lewis’ daughter, Lori Lancaster, recalled spending Father’s Day at the ranch with her father.

On Dec. 14, the late music legend was honored with his very own Mississippi Country Music Trail marker on the property.

Action News 5 reached out to the property owners for details about the listing, but has yet to hear back.

