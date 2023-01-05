New West End restaurant hopes to honor Ekoe Alexanda’s legacy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A moment four years in the making, the ribbon cutting for a new burger restaurant in the West End.

The owner, Desi Hampton said he grew up about a mile away and dreamed of this moment. The new restaurant, called InKredible’s Burger and Shakes, is in West Louisville, an area special to many people.

“We actually grew up in the community and pretty much stayed in this community,” Hampton said. “We want to bring something special back to this community, because we know this community is special. We know that this community has so much potential. It just needs more people to believe that this place can be special.”

Hampton said he grew up about a mile away and so did his close friend, Jeremiah Buckner, also known as Linkin Bridge’s Ekoe Alexanda.

Buckner is one of the recent victims to gun violence in the city.

On Tuesday afternoon, officers responded to calls of a reported shooting on Esquire Alley and Roy Wilkins Avenue.

Police arrived shortly after and found Buckner had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“His sister is my best friend,” Hampton said. “He was looking forward to coming to the restaurant and supporting us. He was looking forward to us opening. He was looking forward to so many things. He was an incredible person. To see that his life taken from him the manner in which it was, it’s heartbreaking.”

Two days later, Hampton found himself balancing his heart and his business. Hampton describes Thursday’s ribbon cutting as bittersweet.

Support for his new restaurant by family, friends and Mayor Craig Greenberg cannot change his grief.

“This experience is unreal right now,” Hampton said. “I cannot put into words what this feeling feels like. I am here today, but I am not here today.”

In Mayor Craig Greenberg’s campaign, he promised to add more businesses to West End and stop violent crime.

During his speech at the ribbon cutting, Greenberg said, “everyone has to be part of the solution.”

He also shared a special message to Buckner’s sister who also attended Thursday’s ribbon cutting.

“Our whole city is behind you and thinking of you,” Greenberg said. “Hopefully, today is a step in the right direction for the city. I know there is nothing we can do to bring back your brother, but hopefully we can prevent others from happening.”

The owner planned on opening the restaurant after the ribbon cutting, but decided to take time off for he and his family.

The goal is to open in a week after Buckner’s funeral.

