Pothole patching crews out on I-71 in Henry, Oldham counties

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers in Henry and Oldham counties should be aware of Interstate 71 pothole patching being done on Thursday between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In Henry County, the crew will begin in the northbound lanes from mile marker 24 at the Oldham County line to mile marker 38. The crew will then switch to the southbound lanes from mile marker 38 to mile marker 24, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

In Oldham County, the crew will begin in the northbound right lane from Exit 18 for KY 393 toward Buckner to mile marker 24 at the Henry County line. The crew will then switch to the southbound right lanes from mile marker 24 to Exit 14 for KY 329 toward Crestwood. The crew will switch again to the northbound right lane from Exit 14 to Exit 18 if time allows, according to KYTC.

Drivers are advised to proceed through work zones with caution.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.