SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Minor sprinkles/flurries tonight, mainly along/north of I-64.

Quiet weather for Friday.

Later Friday Night into Saturday, some areas near but mainly NE and E of the Louisville Metro could pick up a quick thumping of say 1″ of grassy snow accumulation before it warms to rain. You will have to get up early Saturday if you want to see that as it will melt fast. The rest of the area will remain a chilly rain.

It will remain active into next week with the latter half of the week becoming a focus in today’s video.

