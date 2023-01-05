Contact Troubleshooters
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/5

By Brian Goode
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Minor sprinkles/flurries tonight, mainly along/north of I-64.

Quiet weather for Friday.

Later Friday Night into Saturday, some areas near but mainly NE and E of the Louisville Metro could pick up a quick thumping of say 1″ of grassy snow accumulation before it warms to rain. You will have to get up early Saturday if you want to see that as it will melt fast. The rest of the area will remain a chilly rain.

It will remain active into next week with the latter half of the week becoming a focus in today’s video.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

SnowTALK! 1/5