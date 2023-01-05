TSA to hold Louisville hiring event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Transportation Security Administration is holding a recruiting event over the next two days to fill positions as a Transportation Security Officer at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport .

The hiring event will be held January 6 and 7 at Holiday Inn Louisville East, 1325 Hurstbourne Parkway, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Job seekers will receive information about the positions, which are both full-time and part-time. There will also be a presentation about the role of a TSO, assistance with the application process, computer-based testing and in-person interviews.

Starting pay at for TSOs at Louisville international is $20.26 per hour, but there are opportunities for pay increases after six months. TSA is offering a sign-on bonus of up to $1,000 for eligible new hires in Louisville – $500 after onboarding and an additional $500 after one year of service, with service agreement.

To get more information, click here. TSA warns job seekers the process can take three to four hours so it’s recommended that you arrive early in the day.

