WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear to hold Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear is holding a Team Kentucky Update on Thursday at about 12:30 p.m.

Topics include economic development, infrastructure improvements and the state’s response to natural disasters, according to Gov. Beshear’s Office. There will also be a recap Gov. Beshear’s 2023 State of the Commonwealth Address and his legislative priorities will be discussed.

Watch the Team Kentucky Update here when it begins.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.