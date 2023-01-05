Contact Troubleshooters
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear to hold Team Kentucky Update

Governor Andy Beshear during a Team Kentucky winter storm briefing on December 23, 2022.
Governor Andy Beshear during a Team Kentucky winter storm briefing on December 23, 2022.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear is holding a Team Kentucky Update on Thursday at about 12:30 p.m.

Topics include economic development, infrastructure improvements and the state’s response to natural disasters, according to Gov. Beshear’s Office. There will also be a recap Gov. Beshear’s 2023 State of the Commonwealth Address and his legislative priorities will be discussed.

Watch the Team Kentucky Update here when it begins.

