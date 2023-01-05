Contact Troubleshooters
Damar Hamlin asked ‘who won the game’ after waking up, doctor says

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami...
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami Dolphins during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)(Adrian Kraus | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Damar Hamlin is awake and able to communicate with written messages, doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center said Thursday.

The first question the 24-year-old asked from his ICU bed was “who won the game?”

Dr. Timothy Pritts said the answer was, “yes, Damar, you won the game of life.”

Hamlin, a 24-year-old safety for the Buffalo Bills, remains in critical condition at UCMC since he suffered cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

Hamlin has made a “remarkable improvement” in the past 24 hours, the Buffalo Bills announced Thursday.

