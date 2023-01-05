Damar Hamlin asked ‘who won the game’ after waking up, doctor says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Damar Hamlin is awake and able to communicate with written messages, doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center said Thursday.

The first question the 24-year-old asked from his ICU bed was “who won the game?”

Dr. Timothy Pritts said the answer was, “yes, Damar, you won the game of life.”

Hamlin, a 24-year-old safety for the Buffalo Bills, remains in critical condition at UCMC since he suffered cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

Hamlin has made a “remarkable improvement” in the past 24 hours, the Buffalo Bills announced Thursday.

