All lanes of I-265 northbound blocked due to multiple vehicle crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes of I-265 northbound are shut down due to a multiple vehicle crash on the Gene Snyder.

According to MetroSafe, there are reports of crews performing recues at the scene.

The crash happened near the 34.7 mile marker on the Gene Snyder.

There are no word of any injuries at this time.

