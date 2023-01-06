All lanes reopen on I-265 northbound after multiple vehicle accident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes of I-265 northbound are back open after a multiple vehicle crash on the Gene Snyder.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8:30p.m. officers responded to a car crash on the Gene Snyder at mile marker 34 near I-71.

When officers got to the scene they found several cars that were involved. One of the vehicles went down an embankment.

EMS and fire crews were called to the scene.

One person had to be helped from their vehicle by fire crews. That person was checked out by EMS.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

I-265 northbound was closed for some time while emergency crews were on scene. The lanes have since reopened and traffic is moving through the area.

