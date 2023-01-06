Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Businesses on main street in New Albany won’t be getting money from the city

The city council decided to pull a petition that would set aside $500,000 for businesses hurt by the construction happening on Main Street.
By David Ochoa
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Businesses on main street in New Albany will not be getting money from the city.

The city council decided to pull a petition that would set aside $500,000 for businesses hurt by the construction happening on Main Street.

Business owners have been asking for help from the New Albany city government for months, and now they have their answer.

They had to sit and wait as the council discussed spending millions of dollars on a new police station, just to be denied the $500,000 they were asking for.

One owner called it “bad optics.”

The decision to pull the petition was made by one of its sponsors. Council member Greg Phipps told the crowd he couldn’t vote on it because it was illegal.

“I would rather give money to you than to give it to the large corporations in terms of tax abatements, but legally we can’t do it,” Phipps said.

So they decided to pull it altogether instead of voting on it.

This was after the council spent about 30 minutes talking about spending millions of dollars for a new police station.

“It seems kind of tone deaf,” the owner of Eureka Menswear, Dan Hardesty said. “As a citizen of this city, we gave a 52 million dollar tax abatement to a business last meeting.” This meeting we’re talking about spending 17 million on a police station.”

Some people weren’t surprised.

“It sounds familiar because the last time we had a city council meeting last month, they spent half an hour talking about a crosswalk that cost 250 thousand dollars as well,” said Andrew Nicholson.

The business owners said they’re suffering due to the construction on their street.

“I did my numbers just from today versus last year, this exact same day, the owner of New Albany Sugar Shoppe, Stevie Carper said. “66% loss today and I’m open an extra two hours.”

After the meeting, some of the owners said that they understand if the council legally can’t give them money. However, they also said the council has explored all the options and if they wanted to find a way, they could.

“I don’t see you guys coming in supporting us, and you’re not coming in and asking us what can we do to help,” Carper said. “Because I have a lot of ideas. I’m not just asking for a check. I have a lot of ideas.”

One of the council members said they’re close to setting up a program that could help out the businesses. He said they’ll know more in a couple of weeks.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Businesses on main street in New Albany won’t be getting money from the city
Businesses on main street in New Albany won’t be getting money from the city

Most Read

All lanes of I-265 northbound blocked due to multiple vehicle crash
All lanes reopen on I-265 northbound after multiple vehicle accident
A Crestwood woman faces numerous charges after police say she cut off an emergency-responding...
Crestwood woman cuts off emergency-responding fire truck twice
Jeremiah Buckner, aka Ekoe Alexanda, was identified as the victim of the Tuesday afternoon...
Jeremiah Buckner, aka Ekoe Alexanda from Linkin’ Bridge, identified as victim of Esquire Alley shooting
Lawyer Eric Deters
Ky. governor candidate faces criticism after claiming Damar Hamlin died in YouTube video
The aftermath of the explosion left debris everywhere.
Man dies instantly in garage explosion after he cut into a gas tank, police say

Latest News

The skyline of Downtown Louisville from Jeffersonville, Ind.
FORECAST: Few raindrops and snowflakes toward evening
A second lawsuit has been filed over the Magoffin County School bus crash.
Second lawsuit filed over Magoffin Co. school bus crash
All lanes of I-265 northbound blocked due to multiple vehicle crash
All lanes reopen on I-265 northbound after multiple vehicle accident
Power outages across Mount Washington