Death of Cincinnati woman found buried in NKY ruled an overdose

The man who allegedly buried her says he didn’t call police because he’d done drugs.
Kadidra Roberts
Kadidra Roberts(Provided)
By Courtney King
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:38 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The cause of death has been ruled an overdose for a Cincinnati woman whose body was discovered in Elsmere last September.

Kadidra Roberts, 28, disappeared in the middle of August 2022. Elsmere police found her body in the woods behind a home on Sept. 3, two weeks after her mother last heard from her.

A week later, police arrested the man who lives in that home, 53-year-old Theodore Lamont Myers, on charges of abuse of a corpse and tampering with records. A Kenton County grand jury returned an indictment on those charges Thursday.

[Mother of Cincinnati woman found dead says psychic led her to the remains]

According to the arrest warrant, security video from a nearby residence shows a man making multiple trips between the home and the wooded area where the remains were located around the time Roberts’ family stopped hearing from her.

The complaint also says investigators found personal effects of Roberts at the home when investigators executed the search warrant on Sept. 3.

Myers told authorities he’d met Roberts at a reggae event in Downtown Cincinnati and that they “partied together through the night.” He said they went to his Spring Street home and “passed out.” When Myers woke up, he said he had breakfast before passing out again. Roberts, he claimed, was unresponsive when he woke the second time.

Panicked, Myers allegedly wrapped her body in fabric, put her in a large green trash bin, and dumped her in a grave in the woods. He allegedly put her clothes and a wig into a garbage bag and threw them in the trash.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders Sanders previously said Myers told detectives he didn’t call 911 because he had done drugs.

Sanders offered Thursday, pointing to Kentucky’s Good Samaritan law, Myers wouldn’t be facing any charges if he’d just called for help instead.

“If someone suffers an overdose, they have no reason to fear the police, no reason to fear prosecutors, if they call to get help for that person,” he said.

“He dumped her body to obscure the evidence and to keep himself out of trouble.”

Kentucky’s Good Samaritan law, according to Sanders, means police can’t charge someone with drug possession or possession of drug paraphernalia if the only reason they find the drugs is because they called for help for someone experiencing from an overdose.

The Commonwealth’s attorney said it’s something he wishes Myers understood.

“Had Mr. Myers just called police and requested assistance, he wouldn’t have faced any punishment of possession of drugs or drug paraphernalia.”

If convicted on all charges, Myers faces one to five years in prison.

He will be back in court on Jan. 23.

