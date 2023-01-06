Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Family honors Louisville mother missing for 4 years on her birthday

Andrea Knabel was last seen in Audubon Park on Aug. 13, 2019.
Andrea Knabel was last seen in Audubon Park on Aug. 13, 2019.(WAVE 3 News)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Saturday, January 7 would be Andrea Knabel’s birthday.

The mother from Louisville has been missing since August 2019.

Knabel was also a volunteer for Missing in America. She was last seen walking between family members’ houses in Audubon Park. Phone records show she arrived at her mother’s house around 2 a.m., but then left the area a short time later.

Her father, Michael Knabel, said the case isn’t cold. They still get tips regularly, but nothing has led them to evidence of what actually happened that night.

“We feel like it’s just as possible that she walked away and somebody picked her up because she was making phone calls to contact people to come and get her,” he said. “We just don’t know who did it. We don’t know who she got in the car with and left with.”

Knabel has done his own work, organizing search teams. He said he still revisits specific sites.

Not only are they looking for Andrea; her sister Erin now runs social media pages for other missing people all over Kentucky and Indiana.

“There is a bright spot-something to be celebrated,” Knabel said. “There is hope for people, growing even out of a dark situation like this. Needless to say, I’m extraordinarily proud of Erin and everything she’s accomplished while being in a situation herself, which is quite a struggle.”

The family plans to celebrate Andrea’s birthday Saturday by attending 4 p.m. mass at St. Stephen Martyr Church, followed by a vigil at 5:30 p.m. at The Grotto and Gardens of Our Lady of Lourdes located on 92298 James Pirtle Ct.

People can follow Andrea’s case and submit tips through the family’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Crestwood woman faces numerous charges after police say she cut off an emergency-responding...
Crestwood woman cuts off emergency-responding fire truck twice
All lanes of I-265 northbound blocked due to multiple vehicle crash
All lanes reopen on I-265 northbound after multiple vehicle accident
Jeremiah Buckner, aka Ekoe Alexanda, was identified as the victim of the Tuesday afternoon...
Jeremiah Buckner, aka Ekoe Alexanda from Linkin’ Bridge, identified as victim of Esquire Alley shooting
Lawyer Eric Deters
Ky. governor candidate faces criticism after claiming Damar Hamlin died in YouTube video
The aftermath of the explosion left debris everywhere.
Man dies instantly in garage explosion after he cut into a gas tank, police say

Latest News

A Louisville-based animal shelter facing overcrowding issues announced it has lost its no-kill...
Louisville Metro Animal Services loses no-kill status, confirms euthanizations
McGarvey releases statement on 2nd anniversary of Jan. 6 Capitol attack
Several students at duPont Manual High School were awarded on Friday as winners of a nationwide...
Manual High School students win nationwide Congressional App Challenge
LIHEAP logo (Source: louisvilleky.gov)
LIHEAP crisis component to provide utility assistance for eligible Louisville Metro residents