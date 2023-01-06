Family honors Louisville mother missing for 4 years on her birthday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Saturday, January 7 would be Andrea Knabel’s birthday.

The mother from Louisville has been missing since August 2019.

Knabel was also a volunteer for Missing in America. She was last seen walking between family members’ houses in Audubon Park. Phone records show she arrived at her mother’s house around 2 a.m., but then left the area a short time later.

Her father, Michael Knabel, said the case isn’t cold. They still get tips regularly, but nothing has led them to evidence of what actually happened that night.

“We feel like it’s just as possible that she walked away and somebody picked her up because she was making phone calls to contact people to come and get her,” he said. “We just don’t know who did it. We don’t know who she got in the car with and left with.”

Knabel has done his own work, organizing search teams. He said he still revisits specific sites.

Not only are they looking for Andrea; her sister Erin now runs social media pages for other missing people all over Kentucky and Indiana.

“There is a bright spot-something to be celebrated,” Knabel said. “There is hope for people, growing even out of a dark situation like this. Needless to say, I’m extraordinarily proud of Erin and everything she’s accomplished while being in a situation herself, which is quite a struggle.”

The family plans to celebrate Andrea’s birthday Saturday by attending 4 p.m. mass at St. Stephen Martyr Church, followed by a vigil at 5:30 p.m. at The Grotto and Gardens of Our Lady of Lourdes located on 92298 James Pirtle Ct.

People can follow Andrea’s case and submit tips through the family’s Facebook page.

