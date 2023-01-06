FORECAST: Showers at times this weekend, but it’s not a washout!

WEATHER HEADLINES

A few showers arrive early Saturday, but much of the day is dry

Showers ramp up Saturday night into early Sunday, possible light wintry mix north of Louisville

Quieter forecast early next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will increase tonight as temperatures drop into the 30s.

A few light sprinkles will move in late tonight, but most will stay dry through the midnight hour.

Scattered showers are possible early in the morning on Saturday, with perhaps a rogue snowflake or two closer to the Bluegrass region of Kentucky near I-75. By the afternoon on Saturday we’ll be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 40s.

Showers are more likely late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

A period of wintry mix is possible north of Louisville along I-71 and in Southern Indiana during this time. We’ll keep an eye on that. For most this will be a cold rain.

Scattered showers are possible throughout the day on Sunday, perhaps ending as a brief snowflake or two Sunday evening. Highs on Sunday will be in the 40s.

By Monday, our forecast will quiet down for a short time, helping highs return to the near 50-degree range.

By late next week, we’ll need to watch a strong system that will bring us either rain or snow. It’s too early for specifics on this, but it’s certainly a system to keep track of!

