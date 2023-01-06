FORECAST: Showers at times this weekend, but it’s not a washout!
WEATHER HEADLINES
- A few showers arrive early Saturday, but much of the day is dry
- Showers ramp up Saturday night into early Sunday, possible light wintry mix north of Louisville
- Quieter forecast early next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will increase tonight as temperatures drop into the 30s.
A few light sprinkles will move in late tonight, but most will stay dry through the midnight hour.
Scattered showers are possible early in the morning on Saturday, with perhaps a rogue snowflake or two closer to the Bluegrass region of Kentucky near I-75. By the afternoon on Saturday we’ll be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 40s.
Showers are more likely late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.
A period of wintry mix is possible north of Louisville along I-71 and in Southern Indiana during this time. We’ll keep an eye on that. For most this will be a cold rain.
Scattered showers are possible throughout the day on Sunday, perhaps ending as a brief snowflake or two Sunday evening. Highs on Sunday will be in the 40s.
By Monday, our forecast will quiet down for a short time, helping highs return to the near 50-degree range.
By late next week, we’ll need to watch a strong system that will bring us either rain or snow. It’s too early for specifics on this, but it’s certainly a system to keep track of!
