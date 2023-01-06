Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Watching weekend rain chances

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Wet weather returns for the weekend
  • Highs in the 40s through the weekend
  • No signs of Arctic Air heading our way

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds across the region today. How much sunshine we see will determine how far into the 40s we warm. The evening looks cloudy and dry across the region. A few showers are possible by early Saturday morning.

Lows fall into the 30s overnight. Scattered chilly rain showers remain possible tomorrow, however, the day does not look like a washout. Highs climb into the 40s Saturday afternoon. Rain chances ramp up Saturday night as an area of low-pressure pushes toward the region.

More showers are expected on Sunday before drier weather returns to start the next workweek.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Thursday, January 5, 2023

