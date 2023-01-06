Gov. Holcomb to deliver 7th ‘State of the State’ address on Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is set to deliver his 7th “State of the State” address on Tuesday night.

Holcomb will deliver the 2023 address outlining his legislative requests to a joint session of the Indiana General Assembly in the House of Representatives chamber at 7 p.m. EST (6 p.m. CST).

The address is expected to last no longer than 30 minutes.

Indiana lawmakers returned to the Statehouse on Monday to kick off the year’s legislative session they say will be largely focused on the drafting of a new state budget. Earlier this month, Holcomb proposed in his ‘Next Level Agenda’ that K-12 schools in the state get the largest funding boost seen in over a decade.

