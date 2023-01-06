Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Greater Louisville Inc. says 2023 looking good for job-seekers

TSA Recruiting Event
TSA Recruiting Event(WAVE News)
By David Mattingly
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to figures compiled by Greater Louisville Inc. (GLI), there were more than 19,000 job postings as of December, indicating a strong recovery as the local economy emerged from the pandemic.

Average hourly wages grew 19% compared to wages before the pandemic.

”We have a relatively high workforce participation rate at 63.9%,” GLI President, Sarah Davasher-Wisdom said. “That’s higher than the national average, but still not where we want it to be. And it’s very much a jobseeker’s market.”

The numbers reflect a better-than-expected US jobs report released Friday.

Stocks surged after the economy added 223,000 jobs in December. Locally, a tight labor market has employers competing to fill positions.

“They have their gaps in their staffing just like anyone else and so do we,” TSA Federal Security Director Raymond Williams said. “So, we’re just all competing for people to join us.”

TSA is attempting to fill more than 16% of its 120 positions in Louisville. The agency is promising more than $20 an hour and a $1,000 signing bonus.

”The benefits are great,” applicant Margaret Lee said. “And you know, actually being able to apply for different jobs within the federal government afterward, so that’s my thing to move up.”

Healthcare has the greatest number of open positions, according to GLI, nearly double the number of jobs available in retail.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Crestwood woman faces numerous charges after police say she cut off an emergency-responding...
Crestwood woman cuts off emergency-responding fire truck twice
All lanes of I-265 northbound blocked due to multiple vehicle crash
All lanes reopen on I-265 northbound after multiple vehicle accident
Jeremiah Buckner, aka Ekoe Alexanda, was identified as the victim of the Tuesday afternoon...
Jeremiah Buckner, aka Ekoe Alexanda from Linkin’ Bridge, identified as victim of Esquire Alley shooting
Lawyer Eric Deters
Ky. governor candidate faces criticism after claiming Damar Hamlin died in YouTube video
A long-running Louisville business for board, tabletop and role-playing games is closing its...
Louisville game store closing after 18 years in business

Latest News

A long-running Louisville business for board, tabletop and role-playing games is closing its...
Louisville game store closing after 18 years in business
Allan Parnell, more famously known as Mister “P,” started his trucking company, Mister “P”...
Mister ‘P’ on the success of Mister ‘P’ Express
Allan Parnell, more famously known as Mister “P,” started his trucking company, Mister “P”...
Mister ‘P’ on the success of Mister ‘P’ Express
The hotel will have six food and beverage outlets, a rooftop event space and courtyard and art...
Dream Hotel looks to bring more city life to downtown Louisville