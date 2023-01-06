Greater Louisville Inc. says 2023 looking good for job-seekers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to figures compiled by Greater Louisville Inc. (GLI), there were more than 19,000 job postings as of December, indicating a strong recovery as the local economy emerged from the pandemic.

Average hourly wages grew 19% compared to wages before the pandemic.

”We have a relatively high workforce participation rate at 63.9%,” GLI President, Sarah Davasher-Wisdom said. “That’s higher than the national average, but still not where we want it to be. And it’s very much a jobseeker’s market.”

The numbers reflect a better-than-expected US jobs report released Friday.

Stocks surged after the economy added 223,000 jobs in December. Locally, a tight labor market has employers competing to fill positions.

“They have their gaps in their staffing just like anyone else and so do we,” TSA Federal Security Director Raymond Williams said. “So, we’re just all competing for people to join us.”

TSA is attempting to fill more than 16% of its 120 positions in Louisville. The agency is promising more than $20 an hour and a $1,000 signing bonus.

”The benefits are great,” applicant Margaret Lee said. “And you know, actually being able to apply for different jobs within the federal government afterward, so that’s my thing to move up.”

Healthcare has the greatest number of open positions, according to GLI, nearly double the number of jobs available in retail.

