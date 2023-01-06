Gun found on student at Seneca High School, JCPS officials confirm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools confirmed a gun was found on a student at Seneca High School on Friday morning.

According to a letter sent to families, a student reported seeing another student with a gun in their backpack and reported it to authorities.

Principal Michael Guy said the high school’s security level was increased and JCPS police and Louisville Metro Police were contacted to respond.

Officials confirmed a gun was found on the student, who was disciplined according to the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook, the letter said.

Guy thanked the student who brought the gun to staff’s attention, and reminded students to report any suspicious activity they may see.

So far this school year, there have been 16 guns found on JCPS campuses.

