Indiana man arrested on child molestation, rape charges

Christopher Couch, 31, is currently being held in Greene County Jail.
Christopher Couch, 31, is currently being held in Greene County Jail.(Greene County Jail)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 31-year-old man from Worthington, Indiana is facing charges of rape and child molestation.

On Thursday, Kentucky State Police contacted Indiana State Police about a child molestation case they were investigating in Indiana.

ISP troopers executed a search warrant and went to the home of Christopher Allen Couch.

The investigation ultimately led to the arrest of Couch, who was taken to the Greene County Jail.

He was charged with one count of child molesting, child seduction, rape and possession of paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

