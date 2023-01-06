Indiana State Police Department’s K9 Rando received donation of body armor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police Department’s K9 Rando has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., according to a release.

K9 Rando’s vest was embroidered with the sentiment, “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.”

Vested Interest in K9′s, Inc. is a charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement throughout the United States.

This potentially life saving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is made in the United States, custom fitted and NIJ certified.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies.

Vested Interest in K9′s, Inc. has provided over 4845 vests to K9s in all 50 states.

