Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Indiana State Police Department’s K9 Rando received donation of body armor

Indiana State Police Department’s K9 Rando has received a bullet and stab protective vest...
Indiana State Police Department’s K9 Rando has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.(Indiana State Police)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police Department’s K9 Rando has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., according to a release.

K9 Rando’s vest was embroidered with the sentiment, “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.”

Vested Interest in K9′s, Inc. is a charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement throughout the United States.

This potentially life saving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is made in the United States, custom fitted and NIJ certified.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies.

Vested Interest in K9′s, Inc. has provided over 4845 vests to K9s in all 50 states.

For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call 508-824-6978 or click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Crestwood woman faces numerous charges after police say she cut off an emergency-responding...
Crestwood woman cuts off emergency-responding fire truck twice
All lanes of I-265 northbound blocked due to multiple vehicle crash
All lanes reopen on I-265 northbound after multiple vehicle accident
Jeremiah Buckner, aka Ekoe Alexanda, was identified as the victim of the Tuesday afternoon...
Jeremiah Buckner, aka Ekoe Alexanda from Linkin’ Bridge, identified as victim of Esquire Alley shooting
Lawyer Eric Deters
Ky. governor candidate faces criticism after claiming Damar Hamlin died in YouTube video
A long-running Louisville business for board, tabletop and role-playing games is closing its...
Louisville game store closing after 18 years in business

Latest News

COVID-19
Ky. doctors closely watching new omicron subvariant
Louisville Metro residents are frustrated after going weeks without mail from USPS.
Jeffersontown community speaks out after not receiving their mail for more than two weeks
From riots, fights, assaults on staff and teens having sex, some are urging for the Jefferson...
Resolution passes after appalling conditions at juvenile detention centers are exposed
Christopher Couch, 31, is currently being held in Greene County Jail.
Indiana man arrested on child molestation, rape charges