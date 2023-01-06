Jeffersontown community speaks out after not receiving their mail for more than two weeks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ve been reporting on it for months now that people have been going to their mailboxes to find nothing.

This is happening on a regular basis as we still get phone calls from viewers who have been waiting to get things like their bills from the United States postal service.

Some people said they have gone weeks or even months without the mail they expect to get everyday.

That’s why people in the Dove Point neighborhood in Jeffersontown have reached the height of their frustration because when they go into their mailbox and look inside there is absolutely nothing.

Those in the Dove Point Community said they are receiving packages but when it comes to their mail, it’s undelivered.

“It’s been a couple months that we haven’t been getting consistent mail,” Dove Point resident Suzanne Frevert said. “We’ll get it and then we’ll go for three or four days and not get it then would get it. But in the last few weeks we haven’t received any mail.”

Frevert said she has lived in her current home for three years and this is the first time she has had an issue with her mail. When expecting checks, credit cards or bills, not getting mail takes a toll.

“I have downloaded the USPS app so that I know what’s coming,” Frevert said. “They scan your mail everyday and they give you a ‘here’s what’s coming in your mail today,’ so I see what should be coming but nothing comes.”

WAVE News reached out to USPS about these concerns and they sent us a statement saying quote:

“When mail service issues occur, we take steps to quickly resolve customer concerns. We gladly work to address any specific issue from the community when brought to our attention and we encourage customers to reach out to their local postal station. Customers can also go to our website usps.com and click on “Contact us” at the bottom of our homepage, or utilize this direct web address: https://usps.force.com/emailus/s/. Every email will be carefully documented, and appropriate action taken to strengthen service. In addition, the official Twitter account of the United States Postal Service, managed by the Social Media staff at USPS HQ, can provide help. For customer service, please tweet @USPSHelp. Customers can also private message on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/USPS. The Postal Service will diligently continue to investigate customer’s concerns and correct deficiencies to improve service to our communities.”

Frevert said her neighbors have gone to the their Jeffersontown post office to no avail, and feel they have done all they can to address the issue.

“I have opened a claim with USPS just through their website and they say you know we’ll get back to you,” Frevert said. “I’ve called the post office and nobody ever picks up the phone. We just don’t know what to do.”

Now, all Frevert can hope to do is wait for change.

“Well as taxpayers we want to see our mail delivered,” Frevert said. “I mean we pay taxes and it’s a government run business so we should get our mail.”

