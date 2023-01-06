Lawrence County man arrested on child pornography charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Lawrence County man is facing child pornography charges on Thursday after an investigation was started in December of 2022.

According to the release, Paul J. Imhoff, 29, was arrested after a family member found child pornography on electronic devices owned and used by Imhoff.

Detectives spoke with Imhoff by the allegations and began examining the electronic devices. During the investigation, officers were able to confirm that Imhoff was in possession of child pornography.

Imhoff is being charged with six counts of possession of child pornography.

Imhoff is being held at the Lawrence County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.