LIHEAP crisis component to provide utility assistance for eligible Louisville Metro residents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The annual Crisis Component of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is back for Louisville Metro residents.

The program helps income-eligible households with home heating costs from Jan. 9 through March 31 or until funds are depleted, according to a release from the Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services.

Appointments can now be made through the office. Applicants must have a household income at or below 130% of the federal poverty guidelines. They also must have received a “disconnect” notice from their utility company or be within four days of running out of a non-metered fuel like propane, according to the release. Applicants can also apply if they have a current bill with a late or past due amount. They could also be on an arrearage payment plan.

Crisis benefits helps the crisis situation not exceed $400. Households can reapply each time when experiencing a crisis situation. They can also reapply if they meet eligibility for having a current bill with a past due amount. The release states that this is until they reached their maximum benefit. The heating vendor gets the payments.

For more information on appointments, click or tap here.

