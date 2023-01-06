Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville Metro Animal Services loses no-kill status, confirms euthanizations

A Louisville-based animal shelter facing overcrowding issues announced it has lost its no-kill...
A Louisville-based animal shelter facing overcrowding issues announced it has lost its no-kill status after euthanizing pets.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville-based animal shelter facing overcrowding issues announced it has lost its no-kill status after confirming euthanizations in the shelter.

The shelter was awarded a no-kill status back in 2018 and has kept the status ever since, despite multiple challenges of shelter overcrowding.

On Friday, officials with LMAS said it had to put down two dogs due to overcrowding. The dogs that were euthanized were not up for adoption.

LMAS said it continues to seek space for incoming shelter dogs and cats.

For more information on adoptable pets, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Crestwood woman faces numerous charges after police say she cut off an emergency-responding...
Crestwood woman cuts off emergency-responding fire truck twice
All lanes of I-265 northbound blocked due to multiple vehicle crash
All lanes reopen on I-265 northbound after multiple vehicle accident
Jeremiah Buckner, aka Ekoe Alexanda, was identified as the victim of the Tuesday afternoon...
Jeremiah Buckner, aka Ekoe Alexanda from Linkin’ Bridge, identified as victim of Esquire Alley shooting
Lawyer Eric Deters
Ky. governor candidate faces criticism after claiming Damar Hamlin died in YouTube video
The aftermath of the explosion left debris everywhere.
Man dies instantly in garage explosion after he cut into a gas tank, police say

Latest News

Andrea Knabel was last seen in Audubon Park on Aug. 13, 2019.
Family honors Louisville mother missing for 4 years on her birthday
McGarvey releases statement on 2nd anniversary of Jan. 6 Capitol attack
Several students at duPont Manual High School were awarded on Friday as winners of a nationwide...
Manual High School students win nationwide Congressional App Challenge
LIHEAP logo (Source: louisvilleky.gov)
LIHEAP crisis component to provide utility assistance for eligible Louisville Metro residents