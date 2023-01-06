Louisville Metro Animal Services loses no-kill status, confirms euthanizations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville-based animal shelter facing overcrowding issues announced it has lost its no-kill status after confirming euthanizations in the shelter.

The shelter was awarded a no-kill status back in 2018 and has kept the status ever since, despite multiple challenges of shelter overcrowding.

On Friday, officials with LMAS said it had to put down two dogs due to overcrowding. The dogs that were euthanized were not up for adoption.

LMAS said it continues to seek space for incoming shelter dogs and cats.

