Man charged with armed theft of car during test drive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspect is in custody after a meeting to test drive a car ended with the car being taken at gunpoint.

Elijah D. Talbert, 20, of Louisville, was arrested January 5 and is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on one count of robbery.

Talbert’s arrest report says that on Christmas Day morning, he and the owner of the car met at the corner of Crittenden Drive and Warnock Street so Talbert could test drive and possibly purchase the vehicle. During the meeting, Talbert is alleged to have pulled a handgun on the car owner, ordered him to get out of the car and took off with the vehicle.

Following Talbert’s arrest, Metro police say he gave detectives a recorded statement and admitted to being involved in the robbery.

Talbert is scheduled to be arraigned this morning. His bond was initially set at $7,500 cash.

