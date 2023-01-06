Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man charged with armed theft of car during test drive

Elijah D. Talbert, 20, of Louisville, was arrested January 5, 2023 on a robbery charge...
Elijah D. Talbert, 20, of Louisville, was arrested January 5, 2023 on a robbery charge involving the armed theft of a car during a test drive.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspect is in custody after a meeting to test drive a car ended with the car being taken at gunpoint.

Elijah D. Talbert, 20, of Louisville, was arrested January 5 and is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on one count of robbery.

Talbert’s arrest report says that on Christmas Day morning, he and the owner of the car met at the corner of Crittenden Drive and Warnock Street so Talbert could test drive and possibly purchase the vehicle. During the meeting, Talbert is alleged to have pulled a handgun on the car owner, ordered him to get out of the car and took off with the vehicle.

Following Talbert’s arrest, Metro police say he gave detectives a recorded statement and admitted to being involved in the robbery.

Talbert is scheduled to be arraigned this morning. His bond was initially set at $7,500 cash.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Crestwood woman faces numerous charges after police say she cut off an emergency-responding...
Crestwood woman cuts off emergency-responding fire truck twice
All lanes of I-265 northbound blocked due to multiple vehicle crash
All lanes reopen on I-265 northbound after multiple vehicle accident
Jeremiah Buckner, aka Ekoe Alexanda, was identified as the victim of the Tuesday afternoon...
Jeremiah Buckner, aka Ekoe Alexanda from Linkin’ Bridge, identified as victim of Esquire Alley shooting
Lawyer Eric Deters
Ky. governor candidate faces criticism after claiming Damar Hamlin died in YouTube video
The aftermath of the explosion left debris everywhere.
Man dies instantly in garage explosion after he cut into a gas tank, police say

Latest News

McGarvey releases statement on 2nd anniversary of Jan. 6 Capitol attack
Several students at duPont Manual High School were awarded on Friday as winners of a nationwide...
Manual High School students win nationwide Congressional App Challenge
LIHEAP logo (Source: louisvilleky.gov)
LIHEAP crisis component to provide utility assistance for eligible Louisville Metro residents
Police say Taylor Barefoot, 31, was behind wheel when she crashed head-on into another vehicle...
Sentence reduction denied for Louisville woman pleading guilty in Floyd County OWI deaths