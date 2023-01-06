Man dies after shooting in Louisville’s Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is has died in one of the early Friday morning shootings in Louisville after he was shot in the Parkland neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police officers went to the 1000 block of South 26th Street just after 1 a.m. after getting a shooting report.

The officers found a man with a gunshot wound when they got there. Louisville Metro EMS came and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating and is asking for tips in search of a suspect.

This shooting was near where a Louisville woman identified as 43-year-old Sherry Allen was found dead early Tuesday morning after a shooting on West Kentucky Street. No one has been arrested in connection to that shooting.

A separate investigation began early Friday morning after a man was shot on Bardstown Road.

Anyone with information on any of these shootings can call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous LMPD Crime Tip Portal by clicking or tapping here.

