Man injured in Bardstown Road shooting

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:58 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is expected to survive after he was shot in one of the early Friday morning shootings in Louisville.

Louisville Metro police officers went to the 1000 block of Bardstown Road at about 3:30 a.m. after getting a shooting report .

The officers found the man suffering from gunshot wounds when they got there. Louisville Metro EMS took the man, who was alert and conscious, to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries appearing to be non-life threatening, according to police.

Detectives are investigating this shooting and there are currently no suspects.

A separate investigation started early Friday morning by the Louisville Metro Police Department after a man died from a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood.

Anyone with information about these shootings can call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

