Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man wanted on warrant taken into custody following police chase in Clark County

Henry Cornett was wanted on a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender, in addition to...
Henry Cornett was wanted on a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender, in addition to warrants for domestic battery, criminal confinement and possession of paraphernalia.(Clark County Sheriff's Office)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A Jeffersonville man was taken into custody after evading police for multiple hours during a warrant arrest, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 2:15 p.m. on Friday, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and additional law enforcement agencies attempted to arrest 32-year-old Henry Cornett.

The release states Cornett was wanted on a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender, in addition to warrants for domestic battery, criminal confinement and possession of paraphernalia.

During the arrest, Cornett drove away from officers and nearly hit a garbage truck. Police said Cornett eventually abandoned the vehicle and ran into a wooded area near Miles Road.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office sent out a helicopter and several K9 units to help assist in the search for Cornett.

He was found around two hours later hiding in a wooded area. The helicopter team relayed the information to officers on the ground, who were able to arrest Cornett.

In addition to Cornett’s warrant, he will also be charged with resisting law enforcement on foot and with a vehicle.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Crestwood woman faces numerous charges after police say she cut off an emergency-responding...
Crestwood woman cuts off emergency-responding fire truck twice
All lanes of I-265 northbound blocked due to multiple vehicle crash
All lanes reopen on I-265 northbound after multiple vehicle accident
Jeremiah Buckner, aka Ekoe Alexanda, was identified as the victim of the Tuesday afternoon...
Jeremiah Buckner, aka Ekoe Alexanda from Linkin’ Bridge, identified as victim of Esquire Alley shooting
Lawyer Eric Deters
Ky. governor candidate faces criticism after claiming Damar Hamlin died in YouTube video
A long-running Louisville business for board, tabletop and role-playing games is closing its...
Louisville game store closing after 18 years in business

Latest News

Indiana State Police Department’s K9 Rando has received a bullet and stab protective vest...
Indiana State Police Department’s K9 Rando received donation of body armor
TSA Recruiting Event
Greater Louisville Inc. says 2023 looking good for job-seekers
Early this morning - a West Louisville was found dead outside his home.
South 26th Street Homicide
The family still get tips regularly, but nothing has led them to evidence of what actually...
Family honors Louisville mother missing for 4 years on her birthday