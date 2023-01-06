Man wanted on warrant taken into custody following police chase in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A Jeffersonville man was taken into custody after evading police for multiple hours during a warrant arrest, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 2:15 p.m. on Friday, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and additional law enforcement agencies attempted to arrest 32-year-old Henry Cornett.

The release states Cornett was wanted on a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender, in addition to warrants for domestic battery, criminal confinement and possession of paraphernalia.

During the arrest, Cornett drove away from officers and nearly hit a garbage truck. Police said Cornett eventually abandoned the vehicle and ran into a wooded area near Miles Road.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office sent out a helicopter and several K9 units to help assist in the search for Cornett.

He was found around two hours later hiding in a wooded area. The helicopter team relayed the information to officers on the ground, who were able to arrest Cornett.

In addition to Cornett’s warrant, he will also be charged with resisting law enforcement on foot and with a vehicle.

