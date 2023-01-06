Contact Troubleshooters
Manual High School students win nationwide Congressional App Challenge

Several students at duPont Manual High School were awarded on Friday as winners of a nationwide...
Several students at duPont Manual High School were awarded on Friday as winners of a nationwide app development contest recognized by U.S. Congress.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several students at duPont Manual High School were awarded on Friday as winners of a nationwide app development contest recognized by U.S. Congress.

On Friday, former Ky. Congressman John Yarmuth appeared at the school to present awards to four juniors who won the Congressional App Challenge.

The competition was created in 2016 to help foster an appreciation for computer science and STEM topics for U.S. students. District representatives in each state who host the app competition recognize winning apps in the Capitol Building and are featured on the House of Representatives website.

Juniors Nathan Anio, Prasit Dhungyel, Sai Javvadi and Ayushi Yadav were recognized for their apps, titled CrowdIt and Clouded.

Anio, Dhungyel and Javvadi, the creators of CrowdIt, said their app creates a social media and connected experience to coordinate volunteer efforts in the city.

They said the app uses a social score to quantify the amount of service work a user participates in.

“We think that it could encourage people to do different kinds of projects and community events,” Javvadi said.

Maenwhile, Yadav’s app Clouded is used to provide mental health resources and help users cope with anxiety, depression and other stressors in addition to other features.

“There’s so many mental health apps out there, but the thing is they focus on one specific thing,” Yadav said. “One app will just focus on a journal, another app will just focus on this AI that will talk to you, and another app will just have advice to help you. I decided I wanted to create an app that had all these features, and instead of making it a subscription, I’ll just make it free, because therapy should not be costing money at all.”

The winning students will be invited to a House of Code Capitol Hill Reception in Washington D.C.

