Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Matt Bevin teases on governor’s race deadline, drives away without filing

Former Kentucky governor Matt Bevin.
Former Kentucky governor Matt Bevin.(Source: Dale Mader, WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt and Charles Gazaway
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Former Kentucky governor Matt Bevin appeared in Frankfort on the deadline to file and run for governor to speak about the Commonwealth and leave without filing.

Bevin teased another run for governor through Twitter on Friday, stating he would share thoughts before “proceeding down the hall” to the Secretary of State office, suggesting he would file his paperwork to run.

The Republican was Kentucky’s 62nd governor, holding the office from 2015 to 2019. Bevin was defeated by Democrat Andy Beshear, the current Kentucky governor.

On Friday, Bevin sat down with reporters at the State Capitol for a 20-minute discussion on the Commonwealth, mentioning topics such as teacher pensions, infrastructure, economy and crime.

“These communities are getting worse and worse, they’re not getting better,” Bevin said. “They’re not getting safer, they’re not becoming more economically sound at all. They’re not. They’re getting worse. So the people who are the leaders are not the people you need to be taking guidance from.”

Bevin finished his speech without taking questions, seemingly heading to the Secretary of State’s office to file to run for Kentucky’s governor.

However, as reporters and photographers waited within the office, Bevin was seen walking out and driving away.

The 4 p.m. deadline came and went without Bevin filing to run.

The website for the Kentucky Secretary of State shows 12 candidates have filed for the GOP primary. They are Daniel Cameron, Jacob Clark, David Cooper, Kelly Craft, Eric Deters. Bob DeVore, Mike Harmon, Alan Keck, Dennis Ray Ormerod, Ryan Quarles, Johnny Ray Rice, and Robbie C. Smith.

The 2023 Primary Election Day is Tuesday, May 16.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Crestwood woman faces numerous charges after police say she cut off an emergency-responding...
Crestwood woman cuts off emergency-responding fire truck twice
All lanes of I-265 northbound blocked due to multiple vehicle crash
All lanes reopen on I-265 northbound after multiple vehicle accident
Jeremiah Buckner, aka Ekoe Alexanda, was identified as the victim of the Tuesday afternoon...
Jeremiah Buckner, aka Ekoe Alexanda from Linkin’ Bridge, identified as victim of Esquire Alley shooting
Lawyer Eric Deters
Ky. governor candidate faces criticism after claiming Damar Hamlin died in YouTube video
A long-running Louisville business for board, tabletop and role-playing games is closing its...
Louisville game store closing after 18 years in business

Latest News

Kentucky lawmakers advanced a bill to further lower kentucky's income tax impacting dozens of...
New Kentucky income tax expected to impact dozens of industries
One bill that could see some action this year deals with banning cellphone usage while driving.
Kentucky lawmaker once again files bill to ban cellphone use while driving
Now hiring sign
State releases county unemployment data for 2022
A second lawsuit has been filed over the Magoffin County School bus crash.
Second lawsuit filed over Magoffin Co. school bus crash