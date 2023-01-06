Contact Troubleshooters
McGarvey releases statement on 2nd anniversary of Jan. 6 Capitol attack

(WAVE 3 News)
By Michael Caldwell
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:01 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Congressman-elect Morgan McGarvey (KY-03) issued a statement on the second anniversary of the Jan. 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

He released the following statement on Friday:

“On January 6th, 2021, violent insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to stop the peaceful transfer of power,” said Congressman - Elect McGarvey. “Two years ago, I felt a strong sense of duty that remains with me today: to restore, protect, and preserve our democracy for future generations. As part of the first freshman class serving in Congress post-January 6th, I join my Democratic colleagues in their efforts to ensure our democracy works for everyone. As we remember January 6th, I am grateful to the brave officers who protected the Capitol, and my thoughts are with the loved ones of the five police officers who lost their lives. Nothing should ever interfere with the peaceful transfer of power, and all those involved in the planning and execution of this deadly insurrection should be held accountable. I commend my bipartisan colleagues on the January 6th Committee who worked tirelessly to tell the American people the truth. I hope we can continue working in a bipartisan fashion to ensure our democracy never comes under attack again.”

