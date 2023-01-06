Power outages across Mount Washington
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several people living in Mount Washington were experiencing power outages Thursday evening.
According to a Facebook post from the Mount Washington Fire Protection District, the power outages were caused by a broken isolator on a transmission line near Highway 44 and Cedar Brooke.
Two high voltage lines made contact with each other, which caused the issue.
According to the post, LG&E are on the scene and have resources on the way to fix the issue. They do not believe the repairs will take long.
