Sentence reduction denied for Louisville woman pleading guilty in Floyd County OWI deaths

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman who plead guilty to charges in connection to a deadly OWI crash killing two adults, a child and an unborn child in Floyd County will not have her prison time reduced.

According to partners at the News & Tribune, Floyd County Circuit Court Judge Terrence Cody denied reduction of Taylor Barefoot’s 12-year prison sentence, but approved a two-year reduction for her sentence of eight years on probation in a document filed on Dec. 30, 2022.

Barefoot was charged for the deaths of Taylor Cole, 21; Leah Onstott-Dunn, 22; Cole’s 3-year-old son Braxton and Cole’s unborn child following a crash on March 7, 2020.

Police originally reported Barefoot was behind the wheel on I-265 driving the wrong way when she crashed head on into another vehicle.

Onstott-Dunn’s 3-year-old child was taken to the hospital and survived.

In court, toxicologists testified Barefoot’s blood-alcohol level was .3% an hour after the crash, which is more than three times the legal limit of .08%

Barefoot was sentenced to 12 years in prison and eight years on probation after pleading guilty to three counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence causing death and one count of involuntary manslaughter in April 2021.

The judge wrote in his decision that he acknowledged “Barefoot’s positive rehabilitative accomplishments while incarcerated at the Department of Corrections,” according to the News & Tribune.

Barefoot is eligible for release in 2030.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.