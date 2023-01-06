Contact Troubleshooters
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/6

By Brian Goode
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

A couple of minor chances of light rain this weekend with perhaps a mix at times both mornings. Something we’ll be watching out for.

Next week starts off quiet but the latter part of the week is complex with a storm system that could impact the area with rain and/or snow. A setup we’ll be watching into that following weekend.

More on the video update!

