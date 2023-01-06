Volunteers of America Mid-States announce expansion of Freedom House

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Volunteers of America Mid-States (VOA) announced the expansion of their Freedom House and the start of Project Strong on Friday.

VOA joined Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman, the Regional President of Humana Jeb Duke, Secretary of Cabinet for Health and Family Services Eric Friedlander and Senate President Robert Stivers in Frankfort to make the announcement.

VOA said Freedom House is their nationally recognized recovery program for pregnant and parenting women.

Freedom House addresses the cycle of addiction with children while simultaneously treating their mothers through family-centered treatment.

This year, the program is celebrating 30 years of helping women and families take back their lives and overcome substance use.

VOA has partnered with Humana to expand the program into Owensboro, Manchester and Northern Kentucky. Humana is also helping VOA kickoff Project Strong.

Project Strong will measure the social and financial value of Freedom House’s outcomes for the women they serve and their children over the long-term.

This study is a part of VOA’s efforts to provide evidence-based solutions to help people recover from substance use disorder and strengthen families in Kentucky.

