5th annual Night of Remembrance honors victims killed by gun violence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been a deadly start to the new year as seven people have been shot and killed in six days.

Last year, 160 people lost their lives to gun violence in Louisville. Many gathered to make sure they wouldn’t be forgotten.

The 5th annual “Night of Remembrance” was held on Friday.

Louisville has looked towards its leaders to try and solve the massive amount of gun violence in the city.

Now the city’s highest office has someone who has seen the problem firsthand.

“I was the target of a shooting just 11 months ago,” Mayor Craig Greenberg said. “Like you all, I’m one of the fortunate ones. I survived. Too many others don’t.”

Greenberg said the experience made him realize that with each shooting, there isn’t just one victim.

“Family, friends, neighbors, coworkers, entire communities, who all experience the grief and trauma,” Greenberg said.

People of many faiths spoke and prayed about ending the violence.

Rose Smith wasn’t one of the planned speakers, but her story stood out.

“I often say that on that day, he was fatally injured, but I was critically wounded,” Smith said about her son who was killed in 2014.

Although the event was meant to honor 2022 victims, Smith wanted to make sure that none of the victims, in any year, were forgotten.

“We want to remember them all,” Smith said. “What I don’t want you to forget, we don’t want to put no periods. We got to put some commas in there.”

The names of each victim in 2022 was read by gun violence survivors. 160 candles were lit for each name.

One candle was lit for Shelita Petty’s son, who died of suicide in 2021.

“He had a heart of gold,” Petty said. “I never seen him sad in 22 years.”

She urged the crowd to always be kind, because you never know what someone is going through.

“What I want everybody to know, if you are suffering from depression, anxiety, it’s okay to not be okay,” Petty said.

In his speech, Greenberg said he’ll soon be making an announcement that will have a big impact on the amount of illegal guns in the streets of Louisville.

He said he wants to make sure guns that are used to commit crimes are never used to commit another.

