The Capital Grille coming to Louisville; 90 new jobs will be created
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Capital Grille is opening its doors in Louisville.
The restaurant is scheduled to open on Friday, February 3 at 7600 Shelbyville Road in the Oxmoor Shopping Center.
Capital Grille’s opening will create 90 new jobs in the Louisville area.
A full list of job openings is available by clicking or tapping here.
