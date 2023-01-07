Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

The Capital Grille coming to Louisville; 90 new jobs will be created

The Capital Grille is opening its doors in Louisville on Friday, February 3.
The Capital Grille is opening its doors in Louisville on Friday, February 3.(The Capital Grille)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Capital Grille is opening its doors in Louisville.

The restaurant is scheduled to open on Friday, February 3 at 7600 Shelbyville Road in the Oxmoor Shopping Center.

Capital Grille’s opening will create 90 new jobs in the Louisville area.

A full list of job openings is available by clicking or tapping here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Crestwood woman faces numerous charges after police say she cut off an emergency-responding...
Crestwood woman cuts off emergency-responding fire truck twice
Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
Louisville Metro residents are frustrated after going weeks without mail from USPS.
Jeffersontown Community speaks out after not receiving their mail for more than two weeks
Elijah D. Talbert, 20, of Louisville, was arrested January 5, 2023 on a robbery charge...
Man charged with armed theft of car during test drive
Police say Taylor Barefoot, 31, was behind wheel when she crashed head-on into another vehicle...
Sentence reduction denied for Louisville woman pleading guilty in Floyd County OWI deaths

Latest News

Night of Remembrance
5th annual Night of Remembrance honors victims killed by gun violence
United States Marshals arrest wanted child molester in Indiana
Louisville sees violent start to New Year
Louisville sees violent start to New Year
Louisville Metro residents are frustrated after going weeks without mail from USPS.
Jeffersontown Community speaks out after not receiving their mail for more than two weeks