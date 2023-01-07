The Capital Grille coming to Louisville; 90 new jobs will be created

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Capital Grille is opening its doors in Louisville.

The restaurant is scheduled to open on Friday, February 3 at 7600 Shelbyville Road in the Oxmoor Shopping Center.

Capital Grille’s opening will create 90 new jobs in the Louisville area.

A full list of job openings is available by clicking or tapping here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.