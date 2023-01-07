Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Sunshine for Saturday, rain returns tonight

The skyline of Downtown Louisville from Jeffersonville, Ind.
The skyline of Downtown Louisville from Jeffersonville, Ind.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Brief wintry mix possible across southern Indiana Sunday AM
  • Warming up this upcoming week
  • Quiet forecast to start the week, active end likely

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Any lingering showers will continue to dissipate by late morning.

This leaves us with decreasing clouds and increasing sunshine! This will help to give temperatures a boost into the upper 40s this afternoon.

Showers are more likely late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

A period of wintry mix is possible north of Louisville along I-71 and in Southern Indiana during this time. We’ll keep an eye on that.

For most, this will be a cold rain. Off and on scattered showers are possible throughout Sunday.

This will also be a cold rain, as highs will only reach the mid 40s. Sunday night, temperatures continue to fall into the 30s.

A few snowflakes could mix in briefly as temperatures near the freezing mark.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

