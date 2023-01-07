FORECAST: Sunshine for Saturday, rain returns tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES

Brief wintry mix possible across southern Indiana Sunday AM

Warming up this upcoming week

Quiet forecast to start the week, active end likely

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Any lingering showers will continue to dissipate by late morning.

This leaves us with decreasing clouds and increasing sunshine! This will help to give temperatures a boost into the upper 40s this afternoon.

Showers are more likely late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

A period of wintry mix is possible north of Louisville along I-71 and in Southern Indiana during this time. We’ll keep an eye on that.

For most, this will be a cold rain. Off and on scattered showers are possible throughout Sunday.

This will also be a cold rain, as highs will only reach the mid 40s. Sunday night, temperatures continue to fall into the 30s.

A few snowflakes could mix in briefly as temperatures near the freezing mark.

