FORECAST: Sunshine for Saturday, rain returns tonight
WEATHER HEADLINES
- Brief wintry mix possible across southern Indiana Sunday AM
- Warming up this upcoming week
- Quiet forecast to start the week, active end likely
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Any lingering showers will continue to dissipate by late morning.
This leaves us with decreasing clouds and increasing sunshine! This will help to give temperatures a boost into the upper 40s this afternoon.
Showers are more likely late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.
A period of wintry mix is possible north of Louisville along I-71 and in Southern Indiana during this time. We’ll keep an eye on that.
For most, this will be a cold rain. Off and on scattered showers are possible throughout Sunday.
This will also be a cold rain, as highs will only reach the mid 40s. Sunday night, temperatures continue to fall into the 30s.
A few snowflakes could mix in briefly as temperatures near the freezing mark.
