Louisville sees violent start to New Year

Louisville sees violent start to the New Year
By Marresa Burke
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to the Louisville Metro Police Department’s report, in 2021, Louisville saw 174 homicides, and last year, there were 160 homicides. Six days into 2023, and some people believe the trend is continuing.

“We just saw a violent event of a young man of a man getting killed right outside of our offices, so we are seeing it,” said Nannette Dix, OSHN Trauma Resilient Communities division.

Nannette Dix is with the Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods (OSHN). Their work believes in being proactive instead of reactive to the violence. Various organizations and city officials are searching for long term solutions, but it could take years to see homicide numbers drop.

The question becomes, what about the violence now?

“I learned stop the bleed and three weeks later someone accidentally shot themselves outside my office,” said Joe Newland, OSHN Reimagine Network Program Manager.  “I was able to use my belt as a tourniquet to stop the bleeding. We were able to host stop the bleed at a high school. She was able to use her sweatshirt to stop the bleeding on 11th and Chestnut.”

Despite increase in crime, community leaders are optimistic programs are working. Over the years, they’ve focused resources in Russell, Smoketown, Shawnie, Portland, Parkhill and Newburg neighborhoods.

Officials say those areas that saw high percentage of crimes in the previous year.

WAVE News showed OSHN representatives this map displaying where homicides have taken place in a past month.

OSHN representatives are proud to note that homicides were not in the targeted areas.

“When I look at this map, I am encouraged to see where we are focusing most of efforts are not on this map and that is encouraging for this year,” said Newland.

Six days into the new year, Louisville is seeing seven homicides.

Each incident directly and indirectly affects communities and families. OSHN representatives believe that when these shootings happen, the younger generations are impacted the most.

“We see young people talking about my friend got killed. Then, it’s my other friend got killed and my other friend got killed,” said Dix. “They start believing in this self-fulfilling prophecy that I am not going to live past 21, so why should I care? But you should care, and we should care.”

This is also why Christopher 2X’s Game Changers organization focuses on change that starts at home.

“Parents are a key to helping with the numbers ticking down and equally discouraging a young person from getting into this activity,” said Christopher 2X, 2X game Changers Executive Director.

