Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

United States Marshals arrest wanted child molester in Indiana

(MGN)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:08 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - In September 2021, officials were seeking the public’s help in finding an alleged child molester, Alain L. Forget.

According to a release, the U.S. Marshals of the Southern District of West Virginia worked with the Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force and the Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force in order to track Forget down.

Forget was wanted out of Florida for the attempted molestation of a minor, and for giving a controlled substance to a minor.

Forget was alleged to be hiding in southern West Virginia for a period of time and has ties to Fayette County, West Virginia. He had been identified while living in West Virginia evading capture.

Forget is accused of drugging a 15-year-old autistic child in Hamilton County, Florida and sexually molesting the child before he died.

Forget was taken into custody in New Albany, Indiana by U.S. Marshals without incident. He is currently in the Floyd County Jail while awaiting extradition back to Florida.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Crestwood woman faces numerous charges after police say she cut off an emergency-responding...
Crestwood woman cuts off emergency-responding fire truck twice
All lanes of I-265 northbound blocked due to multiple vehicle crash
All lanes reopen on I-265 northbound after multiple vehicle accident
Lawyer Eric Deters
Ky. governor candidate faces criticism after claiming Damar Hamlin died in YouTube video
Jeremiah Buckner, aka Ekoe Alexanda, was identified as the victim of the Tuesday afternoon...
Jeremiah Buckner, aka Ekoe Alexanda from Linkin’ Bridge, identified as victim of Esquire Alley shooting
A long-running Louisville business for board, tabletop and role-playing games is closing its...
Louisville game store closing after 18 years in business

Latest News

Louisville sees violent start to New Year
Louisville sees violent start to New Year
The skyline of Downtown Louisville from Jeffersonville, Ind.
FORECAST: Showers at times this weekend, but it’s not a washout!
COVID-19
Ky. doctors closely watching new omicron subvariant
Louisville Metro residents are frustrated after going weeks without mail from USPS.
Jeffersontown community speaks out after not receiving their mail for more than two weeks