United States Marshals arrest wanted child molester in Indiana

NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - In September 2021, officials were seeking the public’s help in finding an alleged child molester, Alain L. Forget.

According to a release, the U.S. Marshals of the Southern District of West Virginia worked with the Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force and the Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force in order to track Forget down.

Forget was wanted out of Florida for the attempted molestation of a minor, and for giving a controlled substance to a minor.

Forget was alleged to be hiding in southern West Virginia for a period of time and has ties to Fayette County, West Virginia. He had been identified while living in West Virginia evading capture.

Forget is accused of drugging a 15-year-old autistic child in Hamilton County, Florida and sexually molesting the child before he died.

Forget was taken into custody in New Albany, Indiana by U.S. Marshals without incident. He is currently in the Floyd County Jail while awaiting extradition back to Florida.

