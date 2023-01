LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes are blocked on I-64 West just past Gene Snyder after five cars crashed.

TRIMARC reported the crash happened around 11:21 a.m. at mile marker 18.1 just past I-265.

At least five cars were involved in the crash, according to TRIMARC.

Lanes are estimated to be closed for an hour.

