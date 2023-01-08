FORECAST: Spotty showers and cool temperatures for Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES

A few snowflakes could mix in with our light showers, mainly across southern Indiana

Mostly quiet and very warm heading into the new workweek

An end-of-week rainmaker will bring the potential of heavy rain and a few flurries

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today’s forecast features cloudy skies, cool temperatures, and a few spotty light showers through this afternoon and evening.

It will be a cold rain, as temperatures only warm into the 40s.

Sunday night, temperatures continue to fall into the 30s. A few snowflakes could mix in briefly across southern Indiana as temperatures fall below freezing.

By the time we begin the new work week, Monday is looking much drier than the weekend. Highs will warm into the mid-40s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Monday night features partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low to mid-30s.

