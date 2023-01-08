Iceland Sports Complex hosts Skate Fest for children with autism

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The warm afternoon weather didn’t stop people from hitting the rink on Saturday.

Louisville Skating Academy and the Families for Effective Autism Treatment partnered for Frozen FEAT Skate Fest at Iceland Sports Complex.

The event was designed to get children who are on the autism spectrum out on the ice with their families.

Skate Fest is also a celebration of National Skating Month.

“We really love to skate and want to share that love for skating because skating is for everyone,” Mary Vaughn with Louisville Skating Academy said. “We have an adaptive skating program, and we want to be able to share these experiences with all of our community.”

The event gave the kids a chance to take some adaptive skating classes, play games, and win prizes.

The organizations received a U.S. figure skating community grant to put on Saturday’s event.

