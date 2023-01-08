Contact Troubleshooters
Local non-profit Shirley’s Way hosts 30th annual Cabo Wabo Coat Party

This evening Shirley's Way held their 30th annual Cabo Wabo Coat Party.
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local non-profit, Shirley’s Way, held their 30th annual Cabo Wabo Coat Party Saturday evening to help the less fortunate stay warm this winter.

This year, they broke a record and gave away around 700 coats to people who need them.

Mike Mulrooney started the charity after his mother, Shirley, who died from liver cancer.

Mulrooney said that he never wanted anybody touched by cancer to be unable to pay for basic necessities like food or utilities.

“We have so many people that want to volunteer and help,” Mulrooney said. “And to me, that tells me that they believe in what we’re doing and it’s a community based organization. For most people, when you talk to them it’s like, ‘What can we do? What can we do?’, and ‘What can Shirley’s Way do?’, because they feel part of it. It’s been great to see people rally around us and do stuff like this.”

Mulrooney said he couldn’t continue to do the good work he does without the very giving people of Louisville.

For more information on Shirley’s Way and how to donate, click or tap here.

